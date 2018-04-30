Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada secures All India Rank AIR 1 in JEE Mains 2018 Paper 1 results

Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada secured All India Rank 1 as the Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday declared the JEE Main 2018 Paper 1 results on official websites jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Suraj Krishna, who topped JEE Mains 2018, is a General Category student. The second rank was secured by KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh while the third rank was bagged by Parth Lathuria in the examination conducted by CBSE.

Pranav Goyal from Haryana was AIR 4, Gattu Mytraya from Telangana AIR 5, Pawan Goyal from Rajasthan AIR 6, Bhaskar Arun Gupta from Rajasthan AIR 7, Bakarapu Bharath from Andhra Pradesh AIR 8, Simranpreet Singh Saluja from Delhi AIR 9, Gosula Vinayaka Srivardhan from Telangana AIR 10.

As many as 2,31,024 students qualifed for JEE Advanced 2018, which would be conducted for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology.

The sixth edition of JEE Main 2018 offline exam was held on April 8, 2018, for as many as 10,43,739 lakh candidates (646814 boys, 266745 girls and 3 transgender) registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.

Steps to check JEE Main 2018 Paper I results:

- Visit jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

- Enter your JEE Main 2018 roll number and date of birth.

- Click on submit button and the results will be displayed on the screen.

- Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main scorecards for future reference.

As per an official release by CBSE, "The JEE question papers are prepared in original by over 100 item writers. These item writers are subject experts. They prepare over 1500 items over a period of two months during the year of the exam. All these questions are prepared by the item writers in original and they are handwritten. After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly and 8-9 sets are created. Anyone set is randomly picked for use in JEE."

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IIT/ISM Dhanbad. The exams were conducted at 1621 centres (1613 in India and 8 abroad) in 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad), as per CBSE's press release.