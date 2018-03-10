Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi re-elected as RSS Sarkaryawah for 4th time

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday re-elected Suresh (Bhaiyaji) Joshi as the Sarkaryawah (General Secretary) for a period of three years.

Maananeeya Sri Suresh ( Bhaiyaji) Joshi re-elected as #RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) for a period of 3 years (2018-2021) by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha at Nagpur. #RSSABPS pic.twitter.com/e8ul1iqhyr — RSS (@RSSorg) March 10, 2018

Joshi has been elected by Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the executive head of the organisation who looks after its day-to-day activities.

On Friday a crucial triennial meeting of the RSS took place to chalk out its agenda and course of action for the next three years.

The post of Sarkaryawah which is effectively the number two after Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

Joshi was unanimously re-elected as the RSS general secretary for a third time in March 2015. Joshi was re-elected by 1,400 delegates from across the country at the all-India Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS, the highest decision-making body of the Sangh, at its meeting in Nagpur.

The RSS elects its only general secretary every three years at the all-important meeting of its delegates from its branches across the country.

Reports suggest that Joshi had, however, expressed his desire to be relieved from his post.