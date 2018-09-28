Surgical strike 2nd anniversary: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Parakram Parv' military exhibition in Jodhpur today

JAIPUR: Ahead of the second anniversary of the surgical strike on September 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday will inaugurate `Parakram Parv` exhibition in Jodhpur.

The Prime Minister will reach Jodhpur Friday morning and inaugurate the exhibition at Jodhpur Military Station at 9 am. Later, he'll attend the Combined Commanders' Conference at the Jodhpur Air Force Station.

“The Prime Minister will first participate in the wreath laying ceremony at Konark War Memorial at 9 am and then inaugurate the 'Parakram Parv' and open an exhibition, showcasing the might of the Indian Army and its contribution in nation building,” said Defence spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh.

The conference will also be attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the three services chiefs – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa.

The `Parakram Parv` exhibition has been organised by the Konark Corps to commemorate the second anniversary of the surgical strikes across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. It will showcase the Army`s might and contribution in nation-building.

A tweet from the Defence Ministry said that PM Modi will also pay homage to the martyrs at the Konark War Memorial.

The government Thursday released a new video clip of the 2016 surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to government sources, the video shows that terror launch pads being bombarded and destroyed by the elite paramilitary commandos of the Indian Army.

The surgical strike was India's response to the 2016 Uri terror attacks, when four Pakistani terrorists attacked an Army patrol party at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers.