Surgical Strike hero Lance Naik Sandeep Singh dies fighting terrorists in Tangdhar in J&K

Surgical strike

Lance Naik Sandeep Singh was a part of the elite special forces which conducted the 2016 surgical strikes.

Surgical Strike hero Lance Naik Sandeep Singh dies fighting terrorists in Tangdhar in J&amp;K

SRINAGAR: Lance Naik Sandeep Singh who lost his life while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday was among the brave warriors who conducted the surgical strike on Pakistan. Singh was hit by multiple bullets in the operation on Monday but he continued to fight back. He will be laid to rest in Gurdaspur on Tuesday afternoon. 

Lance Naik Sandeep Singh was a part of the elite special forces which conducted the 2016 surgical strikes. He is survived by his wife and a 5-year-old son.

Three terrorists were killed in the anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar in J&K on Monday. Earlier, two terrorists were killed in the gun battle on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC taking the total number of terrorists gunned down to five.

As per a report in the Mumbai Mirror, Lance Naik Singh was leading the search party of 4 Para commandos in the Tanghdar sector. When the team noticed suspicious movement, he deployed his squad and moved further to ascertain the presence of terrorists.

He fought with terrorists at close quarters and neutralised three of them at a close range. He kept fighting despite sustaining a gunshot wound in his head. He succumbed to his injuries while he was being evacuated.

Surgical strike, Lance Nayak Sandeep Singh, Terror attack, Tangdhar, Jammu and Kashmir

