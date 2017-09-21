close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with Pakistan Army, says ex-commander

The cross-LoC surgical strike last year was carried out by Indian troops to send across a "strong message" to Pakistan, Lt General DS Hooda (retd) said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 01:01
Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with Pakistan Army, says ex-commander
File pic - Representational image

New Delhi: The cross-LoC surgical strike last year was carried out by Indian troops to send across a "strong message" to Pakistan, which could not have been conveyed through other means, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army`s Northern Command Lt General DS Hooda (retd) has said.

Hooda, who oversaw the September 2016 attack across the Line of Control in Pakistan as then head of the Northern Command, told a news channel that they were also prepared for retaliation from Pakistan`s side but it did not happen.

He said one soldier was injured in the operation, though it was not in firing from the Pakistan`s side, but in a landmine explosion on the Indian side of the LoC. Hooda said a part of the soldier`s leg was blown off.

Asked why the Indian Army chose to go across the LoC to destroy the terror launch pads instead of using air attack or any long-range attack weapon, Hooda said those attacks would not have sent across the same message.

"I think a strong message has to be sent sometimes. You can say you could have done it from air, from long-range artillery... I think a message had to be sent out, a strong message had to be sent out," Hooda told the news channel.

"After the June 2015 strike (by the Indian Army across the India-Myanmar border), a lot of statements had come from Pakistan - from their Interior Minister as also their official spokesperson - which said Pakistan is not Myanmar, and we will give a befitting reply if India resorts to any adventurism. Those were the kind of statements that were made.

"Once the surgical strike was carried out, they just went totally quiet. I think that was more of a moral victory," he said.

"The kind of message we wanted to send across, I don`t think could have been done by strikes from afar."

Return part was most difficult, says Major who led surgical strikes
MUST READ
Return part was most difficult, says Major who led surgical strikes

Asked whether they anticipated any retaliation, Hooda said: "We had, and why not? It would be unprofessional to say there will be no retaliation, and that we shouldn`t plan for it."

"We were prepared, we were ready. But, as I said, I think the Pakistanis were quite shell-shocked. The minute they said surgical strike did not happen, we knew that a response from their side will at best be very very limited," the retired Lt General said.

Asked whether the attacks took place on both sides of the Pir Panjal, Hooda said it was "across the Jammu region and across the Kashmir region. On both sides, there were multiple strikes".

Hooda said the most difficult aspect was planning the return of the troops, and multiple plans were made on how it could be done.

"...the key element was not casualty, but not leaving any man behind".

"Multiple plans were made in case there was a fighting extrication; how it would actually be carried out; what assets would be required for such a contingency; whether in terms of aerial assets or whether in terms of even sending some more people across to bring our people back. So that kind of planning had been put in process and we were conscious that there could be a fighting extrication," he said.

Asked if there was any contact between the Indian soldiers and the Pakistan Army, Hooda replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, there was. The Special Forces had gotten into places where they were confident they could cause maximum number of casualties. So they had to get fairly close to where the camps were and there were some Pakistani posts in close vicinity. So that also had to be catered to. So, yes, they did get into close combat," he said.

The retired Lt General said there was need to provide better equipment to the Special Forces soldiers.

"I think compared with anyone, (they are) the best in the world, our Special Forces people are very good. Having said that, if there is a shortfall, I think its in their equipment. That`s something we need to take a hard look at - give them little better equipment," he said.

A surgical strike was conducted by the Indian Army on September 28-29 night in 2016 on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The strike came following a terrorist attack at an Indian Army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 19 soldiers were killed.

In June 2015, the Indian Army had carried out a surgical strike along the India-Myanmar border on the camps of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) militants, days after an ambush in which terrorists killed 18 Army men in Manipur.

TAGS

Surgical strikeIndian soldiersIndiaPakistanPakistan ArmyLoC

From Zee News

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of rape
Chhattisgarh

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of r...

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan
AmericasWorld

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is over
WorldAsia

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is o...

Asia

Pakistan PM complains to US about greater role for India in...

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya deportation
West BengalIndia

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya...

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Sushma Swaraj
World

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Su...

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to &#039;apartheid&#039; for Palestinians
WorldAsia

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to 'apartheid' f...

Angela Merkel says in &#039;clear disagreement&#039; with Donald Trump over North Korea
AmericasWorld

Angela Merkel says in 'clear disagreement' with D...

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on
AmericasWorld

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Will Iqbal Kaskar lead to Dawood Ibrahim? Unlocking D-Company mystery

SBI Life IPO: India's first billion-dollar IPO in 7 years opens today, 5 points to know

Purging the realty sector: Implementing a strong RERA can help weed out the problems

Mumbai locals stuck in the '80s, overhauling ailing suburban rail system top priority: Piyush Goyal

Appeal for help: I’m Struggling To Save My 45-Day-Old Baby Girl