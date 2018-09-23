हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rafale

Surgical strike is something India should be proud of: Arun Jaitley hits back Rahul Gandhi

The Finance Minister's statement comes during an exclusive interview with news agency ANI.

Surgical strike is something India should be proud of: Arun Jaitley hits back Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing row over India-France Rafale deal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday launched an attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his 'surgical strike on the Indian defence forces' remark.

Calling it an highly objectionable statement, Jaitley said, "Surgical strike is something India should be proud of. Your patriotism is questionable if you are ashamed of it and refer to it in a derogatory manner."

The Finance Minister's statement comes during an exclusive interview with news agency ANI.

On Saturday, the Congress chief hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and Anil Ambani of Reliance Defence over the fighter jets deal. Hitting out at Modi and Ambani, the Gandhi scion said that they had carried out a "surgical strike on the Indian defence forces".

In a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, the Congress president said that Modi had "dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers". Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi further said, "Shame on you. You betrayed India’s soul".

"The PM and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a One Hundred and Thirty Thousand Crore, SURGICAL STRIKE on the Indian Defence forces. Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you. You betrayed India's soul," tweeted the Congress president.

Tags:
RafaleRahul GandhiSurgical strikeArun Jaitley

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close