Pranab Mukherjee

Surgical strike to relations with Modi, Pranab to pen book on experiences as President of India

Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter to say that he looks forward to “penning down my Presidential Years”.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who recently triggered a country-wide debate by attending an event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is now set to write a new book on his experiences as the President of the Country. The book titled ‘The Presidential Years’ will be published by Rupa Publications.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the former President said that he looks forward to “penning down my Presidential Years”. Announcing the book on Twitter, Rupa Publications said that the book would “chronicle the journey of India’s head of state in exhaustive detail”.

“This unique autobiographical account promises to give readers a bird’s eye view of the functioning of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the inside story of the issues that made headlines,” said Rupa Publications in a release.

The book will talk about major developments during Pranab Mukherjee’s tenure as the President of India. Among the topics covered in the book are imposition of President’s rule in Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s demonetisation move, and surgical strike on terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

According to Rupa Publications, Pranab Mukherjee’s book will also a detailed account of the former President’s relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Apart from this, the book will also talk about the functioning of legislature, executive and judiciary – the three pillars of Indian democracy.

Announcing the book, Rupa Publications managing director Kapish Mehra said, “I am delighted to be working with Hon’ble former President Pranab Mukherjee again. We are proud to publish the work of such an inspirational statesman and are eager to embark on the next phase in his extraordinary career.”

Pranab Mukherjee, who was a loyal Congress man, served as the President of India between 2012 and 2017.

