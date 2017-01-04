Surgical strikes against Pakistan was message that India won't accept terrorism as new normal: VK Singh

New Delhi: In a big statement, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs​ VK Singh on Wednesday said that the aim of surgical strikes was to tell Pakistan that we will not accept continued terrorism as new normal.

"The aim of surgical strikes was to tell Pakistan that we will not accept continued terrorism as new normal," VK Singh said.

Singh's statement comes a day after Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that further surgical strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out.

"The strikes were meant to send out message," Army Chief Bipin Rawat said in a conversation with NDTV.

Earlier, on Sunday, Rawat had said that the role of the force is to maintain peace and tranquillity at the border but it will not shy away from flexing its muscles, if the need be.

Rawat also said that his 1st priority is to boost Indian Army's moral and make every jawan believe that they empower our force.

"2nd priority is to technologically advance and modernise equipment and weapons, so that jawans protect borders even better," Rawat added.

"PM Narendra Modi had said that the wars in future will be brief and intense, we are ready for it; staying alert is important," Rawat said.