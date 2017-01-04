Surgical strikes against Pakistan was message that India won't accept terrorism as new normal: VK Singh
New Delhi: In a big statement, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs VK Singh on Wednesday said that the aim of surgical strikes was to tell Pakistan that we will not accept continued terrorism as new normal.
"The aim of surgical strikes was to tell Pakistan that we will not accept continued terrorism as new normal," VK Singh said.
Singh's statement comes a day after Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that further surgical strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out.
"The strikes were meant to send out message," Army Chief Bipin Rawat said in a conversation with NDTV.
Earlier, on Sunday, Rawat had said that the role of the force is to maintain peace and tranquillity at the border but it will not shy away from flexing its muscles, if the need be.
Rawat also said that his 1st priority is to boost Indian Army's moral and make every jawan believe that they empower our force.
"2nd priority is to technologically advance and modernise equipment and weapons, so that jawans protect borders even better," Rawat added.
"PM Narendra Modi had said that the wars in future will be brief and intense, we are ready for it; staying alert is important," Rawat said.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
- PM Narendra Modi gives apt reply to furious `didi` Mamata Banerjee – Watch video here
- IPL 10: Laxmipathy Balaji named KKR's bowling coach; Gautam Gambhir welcomes pacer on Twitter