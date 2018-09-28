हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Surgical strikes

Surgical Strikes proved India won't tolerate terrorism: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke at an event about why Surgical Strikes are important for India.

Surgical Strikes proved India won&#039;t tolerate terrorism: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Image Courtesy: IANS

NEW DELHI: Lauding the efforts by the Indian Army, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that it is important to celebrate two years of surgical strikes. 

Speaking at an event organised at the India Gate lawns, Sitharaman said that the day reminds the people of India about the sacrifice and valour that the Indian Army shows. 

Sitharaman forwarded her remarks by saying, "In the surgical strike, we have actually hit back at an enemy who was coward." 

The government is celebrating Parakram Parv from September 28-30 to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes the forces had carried out on terror launch pads in 2016.

Reminiscing the day when India took out surgical strikes, the Defence Minister further added that, "Indian armed forces that day proved to the world that there is a very clear way to show our strength."   

"We will not tolerate terrorists entering and creating havoc or even think of creating havoc," ANI quoted Sitharaman.

On the eve of the second anniversary of the surgical strikes, Sitharaman also confirmed that terrorists launch pads were destroyed after the exercise. 

"It is all out in the open now (that) all terrorists launch pads were cleared off and those who were wanting to spread terror were adequately punished," Sitharaman said 

The minister said the government was celebrating the Parakram Parv through which people could see the valour of the armed forces and remember them.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Friday the "Parakram Parv" exhibition at a military station.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Surgical strikesNirmala SitharamanNarendra ModiPM ModiDefence MinisterIndia Gate

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close