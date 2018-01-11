Congress slams Gadkari for 'insulting' Navy, calls BJP 'pseudo-nationalist'

NEW DELHI: Hours after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari accused the Indian Navy of "creating roadblocks" in development projects of Mumbai, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the minister for insulting the Navy and questioning their “valour and dedication”.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote:

Shameful & Unacceptable! Ex BJP President & Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari insults ‘Indian Navy’, questions their valour and dedication. Pseudo-Nationalist BJP now wants to issue certificates of ‘loyalty’ to India’s armed forces. https://t.co/Rm9B4WAdPR — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 11, 2018

The Road, Shipping and Transport minister on Thursday launched an attack on the Indian Navy for opposing the plans of a floating jetty at Mumbai's Nariman Point.

"What does the Navy have to do with Malabar Hill (in south Mumbai). They should be guarding the borders of the country," Gadkari said while speaking at a function in Mumbai.

''Navy is needed at the borders, from where terrorists come, why does everyone (in Navy) want to live in South Mumbai,' he added.

Gadkari went on to say "not an inch" of land would be given to Navy to build flats or quarters in the area.

"We respect you, but you should go to the Pakistan border... Land on the eastern seafront is being developed by the state government and Mumbai Port Trust which will be for the benefit of local citizens," Gadkari added.