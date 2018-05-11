Sushil Modi likely to skip Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai wedding ceremony

They may be bitter political rivals but Sushil Modi had reportedly assured his presence for Lalu Prasad Yadav's son's wedding with Aishwarya Rai scheduled for Sunday. The BJP leader though is unlikely to be present as he is believed to be traveling to Poland.

The BJP and RJD have traded countless allegations in an ongoing political feud. That did not stop Lalu's son Tej Pratap from personally inviting the veteran political leader for his wedding. At the time, it was reported that Modi had said he would be present to give his blessings. Later, Tej Pratap had tweeted that he has a “big heart with place for everyone” and because Modi had been associated with his father for a long time, had assured of his presence. All of that though may not manifest because Modi is traveling to Poland to attend the 10th edition of European Economic Congress.

The Bihar Deputy CM is scheduled to fly for Poland from New Delhi in the morning of Sunday, according to local media reports. This means he would, quite obviously, be unable to attend the ceremony back in Bihar.

Meanwhile, wedding festivities are in full swing at both Tej Pratap and Aishwarya's houses. On Wednesday night, a lavish mehendi ceremonywas hosted by the bride's family in Patna. Aishwarya donned a beautiful green lehenga with golden embroidery patchwork, while Tej Pratap looked dashing in a yellow bandhi and white kurta.

That Lalu - jailed in several fodder scam cases - was given a provisional bail on health grounds for three weeks means that his family won't be missing him for the important event.