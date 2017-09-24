close
Sushma ji, thank you for recognising Congress' legacy: Rahul Gandhi

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 10:02
File photo

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on social media, for acknowledging UPA governments’ vision and legacy, in her hard-hitting speech at the 72nd Session UN General Assembly(UNGA). 

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "Sushma Ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments' great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs."

Earlier, the Congress Party had welcomed Swaraj's speech and praised her for replying to "those who ask what happened in the last 70 years". 

"Befitting reply to those who ask what happened in last 70 years. Sushma Swaraj mirrored the yeoman's progress made by India under Congress rule, making 'inclusive growth & progress' as India's mantra," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said in a series of tweets.

Yesterday, Sushma ripped apart Pakistan at UNGA stating that "India has risen despite being the principal destination of Pakistan's nefarious export of terrorism.

"There have been many governments under many parties during 70 years of Indian freedom, for we have been a sustained democracy. Every government has done its bit for India's development. We have marched ahead consistently without pause, in education, health and across the range of human welfare. We established scientific and technical institutions which are the pride of the world," Swaraj said.

She also questioned as to what has Pakistan offered to the world and to its own people apart from terrorism?

In a stinging response to Pakistan at the UNGA, she said India is completely engaged in fighting poverty whereas as Islamabad seems engaged in fighting New Delhi.

Swaraj also hit out at Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi, saying that that the latter wasted too much of his speech in making accusations against India.

(With inputs from agencies)

