Sushma Swaraj asks embassy in Malaysia to open on weekend to help Indians who lost passport

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj never fails to respond to a call for help, even if it is a weekend. In yet another prompt response Sushma on Saturday asked the Indian embassy in Kuala Lumpur to help an Indian family get their travel documents, despite the mission being closed on weekends.

Meera Ramesh Patel tweeted to Sushma seeking help saying her family was at the airport and had lost their passports. Patel said, "@SushmaSwaraj Mam my family is in malasia airport and lost their passports. Due to weekend Indian Embassy is closed. Please help".

The Minister ensured that the work was done despite it being a Saturday. "Indian Embassy in Malaysia: This is an emergency case. Pls open the Embassy and help the Indian family @hcikl," the minister said in a tweet.

Responding to Swaraj's request, the Indian embassy in Malaysia tweeted that the family members have been contacted and the matter was being resolved.

In yet another case, she requested the Indian embassy in Washington to help an Indian student who had lost her passport. Anusha Dhulipala had tweeted to Sushma saying she was a student in the United States and had lost her passport because of which she could not travel anywhere.

"@SushmaSwaraj I really need help as they say I have to go to India to get my Visa its my exams time I cant travel without passport sooner," she said. The Minister replied saying Anusha that she is asking the Indian Embassy in the US to help her out.