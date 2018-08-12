हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj assures free replacement of passports damaged in Kerala floods

Reports suggest at least 29 people have lost their lives across Kerala in the floods and around 54,000 have been left homeless. 

Sushma Swaraj assures free replacement of passports damaged in Kerala floods
PTI Photo

New Delhi: Taking a compassionate view of the mayhem caused by widespread flooding in Kerala, Sushma Swarj on Sunday said that passports damaged due to flooding would be replaced free of charge.

A fee is usually charged for replacing damaged or lost passports but people in Kerala need not pay the amount if their passports were damaged in flooding or in the rains. "There are unprecedented floods in Kerala causing huge damage. We have decided that as the situation becomes normal, passports damaged on account floods shall be replaced free of charge. Please contact the concerned Passport Kendras," the Minister for External Affairs tweeted on Sunday evening.

 

 

Reports suggest at least 29 people have lost their lives across Kerala in the floods and around 54,000 have been left homeless. As many as 14 teams of National Disaster Response Firce (NDRF) have been deployed in areas like Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki districts.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh took an aerial survey of districts worst hit by flooding. He recognised the grim situation and assured people of the state of Centre's help.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team of ministers have been monitoring the situation in what is being seen as one of the worst natural tragedies in Kerala in recent years.

Tags:
Sushma SwarajIndian passportKerala FloodsNDRFRajnath Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close