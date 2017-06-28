Sushma Swaraj assures help to Indian woman jailed in Riyadh

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured help to an Indian woman from Telangana, who is lodged in a jail in Riyadh.

"We will provide Fahimunnisa Begum legal aid and all assistance," she said on Twitter.

Swaraj's assurance came after the woman's husband requested the minister to ensure her release.

The reason for her arrest was not known.

Responding to a request of another person, Swaraj said the Indian Embassy in Bahrain will look into the reported drowning of an Indian there.

Kabees Abdul Jaleel, 32, had reportedly drowned in a swimming pool in Bahrain.

Swaraj was approached by the person on Twitter who said the deceased was his relation.

He said they did not know what happened to Jaleel and requested Swaraj to take appropriate action.