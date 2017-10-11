Sushma Swaraj assures help to Russian youth forced to beg in TN temple

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has this time offered to help a Russian youth who was forced to beg for alms at the entrance of Sri Kumarakottam Temple in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu after his ATM PIN got locked.

EAM Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter and assured all help to Evangelin. ''Your country Russia is our time tested friend. My officials in Chennai will provide you all help,'' she tweeted.

Evangelin - Your country Russia is our time tested friend. My officials in Chennai will provide you all help. https://t.co/6bPv7MFomI — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 10, 2017

Upon his arrival in India on September 24, Evangelin had gone to visit Kancheepuram from Chennai and a few temples there.

During his stay in Kancheepuram, he went to an ATM kiosk to withdraw money but his ATM card's PIN got locked.

Short of cash and utterly dissappointed, Evangelin had no option but to sit outside the temple and beg for alms using his cap.

The matter finally came to EAM Swaraj's notice after it was reported by a leading daily.