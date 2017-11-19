हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushma Swaraj assures visa for Pak national for liver transplant

Continuing her humanitarian gesture, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday announced that a Pakistani national will be given visa for his liver transplant in India.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 00:17 AM IST
Comments |

New Delhi: Continuing her humanitarian gesture, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday announced that a Pakistani national will be given visa for his liver transplant in India.

Swaraj's intervention came after the wife of the patient, Anwar Ul Hussan, tweeted to the minister seeking a visa for her husband.

"Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will issue the visa immediately. I wish your husband an early recovery.@IndiainPakistan," the minister tweeted.

Swaraj has been adopting a humanitarian approach in granting visas to Pakistani nationals on medical ground notwithstanding strain in relationship between the two countries over a host of sticky issues, including cross-border terrorism.

Tags:
Sushma SwarajLiver TransplantIndiaPakistanAnwar Ul HussanIndian High Commission
Next
Story

This is how Twitteratis reacted after suspension of verified 'Pak Defence' handle

Trending