﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 12:56
Sushma Swaraj calls PoK intergal part of India while granting medical visa to ailing resident
File picture

New Delhi: Hitting out at Pakistan yet again, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and that we will give a medical emergency visa to 24-year-old resident Osama Ali. 

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sushma wrote,"POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. No letter required."

 24-year-old Osama Ali, a  resident of Rawalkot in PoK, has been diagnosed with a tumour in his liver and had sought treatment in Delhi.

As per the reports of Indian Express, Osama has been accepted as a patient by a private hospital in Delhi's Saket area. Doctors at the hospital have told him he needs a liver transplant.

He has been unable to travel to New Delhi because Pakistan Prime Minister Nawz Sharif's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has not written a letter of request to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad for grant of a medical emergency visa.

On July 10, Swaraj had reiterated the need for a letter by Aziz and expressed dismay over the lack of courtesy shown by her Pakistani counterpart, who she said had not even acknowledged her personal letter requesting for a Pakistani visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother.

However, she assured Aziz that any Pakistani national seeking a medical visa to travel to India with his recommendation would be given one immediately.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sushma SwarajPoKPakistanSartaj AzizIndiaOsama Ali

