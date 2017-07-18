Sushma Swaraj calls PoK intergal part of India while granting medical visa to ailing resident

New Delhi: Hitting out at Pakistan yet again, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and that we will give a medical emergency visa to 24-year-old resident Osama Ali.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sushma wrote,"POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. No letter required."

POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. No letter required. https://t.co/cErxQw7Cht — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 18, 2017

24-year-old Osama Ali, a resident of Rawalkot in PoK, has been diagnosed with a tumour in his liver and had sought treatment in Delhi.

As per the reports of Indian Express, Osama has been accepted as a patient by a private hospital in Delhi's Saket area. Doctors at the hospital have told him he needs a liver transplant.

He has been unable to travel to New Delhi because Pakistan Prime Minister Nawz Sharif's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has not written a letter of request to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad for grant of a medical emergency visa.

On July 10, Swaraj had reiterated the need for a letter by Aziz and expressed dismay over the lack of courtesy shown by her Pakistani counterpart, who she said had not even acknowledged her personal letter requesting for a Pakistani visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother.

However, she assured Aziz that any Pakistani national seeking a medical visa to travel to India with his recommendation would be given one immediately.

(With inputs from agencies)