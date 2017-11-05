Sushma Swaraj condoles death of Indian-origin Kenyan, assures help

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday condoled the death of Indian-origin Kenyan national Bunty Shah, who was killed in police firing in October in Nairobi, and assured of all help to Shah's family.

Replying to a tweet by Netra Parikh who asked Sushma Swaraj to help the bereaved family, the Minister said: "I have received a report from the Indian High Commission in Nairobi. Deceased Bunty Shah was a Kenyan national of Indian origin."

"The Kenyan security forces were conducting anti-terror operations in a building across Shah`s residence. Bunty thought this was an intrusion by armed burglars and fired in the air," she wrote on Twitter.

"The security forces returned fire, resulting in Bunty`s death. The Kenyan Police have regretted the incident. The Indian High Commission will provide all help and assistance to the family. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Sushma Swaraj added.

The incident occurred at 3 a.m. on October 22 in Nairobi when Bunty Shah, 32, woke up after hearing some commotion and fired two shots in the air from his first-floor bedroom window.

One of the police officers reportedly returned fire and hit Shah in the chest, resulting in his death. Shah is survived by his wife and a six-month-old infant.

The local administration had promised a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to Shah`s death, who had a licensed weapon.