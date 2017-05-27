close
Sushma Swaraj discusses trade cooperation with Mauritius PM

Mauritian PM was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 11:44

New Delhi: Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today met Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various areas including trade and investment.

During the meeting, Swaraj said there was scope to expand bilateral ties in a range of areas.

 "Meeting with a long-standing friend. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth," MEA spokesperson Gopal Bagley tweeted along with a picture of Swaraj with the Mauritian PM.

Earlier today, Jugnauth was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Mauritian prime minister arrived here yesterday on a three-day visit, during which he will hold meetings with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.

Jugnauth held discussions with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday.

He will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi today, besides meeting Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

This is Jugnauth's first visit abroad as prime minister after assuming office early this year.

Sushma SwarajMauritian PMNarendra ModiRajnath SinghPranab MukherjeeRashtrapati BhavanArun Jaitley

