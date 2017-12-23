Sushma Swaraj does it again, offers help to another ailing Pakistani national

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj, who is now known for her generosity and promptness in helping people pleading for help in testing times, has again come to the rescue of an ailing Pakistani national.

According to ANI, the veteran BJP leader has directed the Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad to issue a medical visa to a Pakistani national for his treatment in India.

''I have asked Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue a medical visa to Maqbool Ahmad Qureshi - a Pakistan national for his treatment in India,'' Sushma Swaraj had informed in a tweet.

Maqbool Ahmad Qureshi, the Pakistani man suffering from fourth stage of cancer, had made an emotional appeal to Swaraj through Twitter.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, a woman appealed to the External Affairs Minister to issue visa to her husband who is put up in Islamabad.

"I have told Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue visa to the groom, his brothers/sisters and the parents,''Swaraj tweeted while replying to the woman.

On December 21, the EAM took to Twitter to announce that medical visas have been granted to two children from Pakistan and also prayed for their speedy recovery.

"There is a request for the medical visa for two children from Pakistan - Anamta Farrukh (6 yrs) and Sahir (7 yrs). We have given them Visa for their treatment in India and pray for their early recovery. @IndiainPakistan," she tweeted.