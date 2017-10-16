Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Equatorial Guinea FM

Equatorial Guinea has been interested in Indian investments especially in the pharmaceutical and IT sectors.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 16, 2017, 22:28 PM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday held talks with her counterpart from Equatorial Guinea Agapito Mba Mokuy, focusing on deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Swaraj and Mokuy discussed ways to intensify bilateral cooperation.

Later, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar held delegation-level talks with the visiting foreign minister, with a focus on boosting trade ties.

Economic and commercial relations between India and Equatorial Guinea, though limited in nature, have seen growth in the last few years, primarily due to emergence of the Central African country as an important source of oil and other energy sources.

