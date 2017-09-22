close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sushma Swaraj, Khwaja Asif exchange pleasantries

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said he exchanged pleasantries with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and inquired about her health.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 12:11

United Nations: Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said he exchanged pleasantries with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and inquired about her health.

Asif told a group of Pakistani journalists at a news conference that they exchanged pleasantries at a diplomatic reception here.

Swaraj, according to Asif, said she is doing fine now.

The External Affairs Minister last year underwent a kidney transplant surgery at the AIIMS in New Delhi.

However, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar did not respond to questions over the exchange of pleasantries between the two leaders.  

TAGS

Sushma SwarajKhwaja AsifIndiaPakistan

From Zee News

Donald Trump&#039;s approval reaches 40%: Poll
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump's approval reaches 40%: Poll

NSA Ajit Doval&#039;s &#039;double squeeze&#039; strategy will never succeed: Pakistan
India

NSA Ajit Doval's 'double squeeze' strategy w...

Iran&#039;s President Rouhani vows to strengthen missiles despite US criticism
WorldAsia

Iran's President Rouhani vows to strengthen missiles d...

Technology

Jabra launches ''Evolve 75e'' wireless...

China&#039;s Yuncheng Lake turns a vivid pink and green
Environment

China's Yuncheng Lake turns a vivid pink and green

India

NSA Doval's 'double squeeze' strategy will n...

Donald Trump`s travel ban to expire on Sunday
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump`s travel ban to expire on Sunday

Telangana

Hyderabad's child bride racket revives memory of Ameen...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

New Zealand party leaders make final bid to woo voters

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

What is a stimulus package and how will it help to save Indian economy from slowdown: 5 points to know

India requires out-of-the box thinking on tax reforms

First Right to Privacy case filed in Delhi High court

DNA Edit: Battle-ready

Diplomacy: Home and the world