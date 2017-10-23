Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Sushma Swaraj opens India's new chancery complex in Dhaka

Sushma Swaraj inaugurated 15 development projects of Bangladesh being funded by India.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 23, 2017, 11:44 AM IST
Dhaka: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj opened the new chancery complex of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday on the last day of her Bangladesh visit.

Swaraj lit a candle to mark the opening of the huge complex at Dhaka's Baridhara diplomatic enclave while the High Commission was previously operating from a house in Gulshan area of the city.

During the ceremony, she also inaugurated 15 development projects of Bangladesh being funded by India.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A H Mahmood Ali, Health Minister Mohamad Nasim, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's political affairs adviser H T Imam among others joined the ceremony.

Swaraj will return to New Delhi later today wrapping up her Dhaka visit, the second since assuming office in 2014.

