Sushma Swaraj receives Bhutanese King and his family at airport in a special gesture - Watch

Bhutanese King arrived in India on Tuesday on a four-day visit.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 31, 2017, 23:08 PM IST
Pic courtesy: @MEAIndia

New Delhi: Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in India on Tuesday on a four-day visit.

In a special gesture he and his family were received at the airport by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Watch the video below (courtesy - ANI):

This is the first high-level visit from Bhutan to India after the 'disengagement' between Indian and Chinese troops on August 28, ending a tense 73-day-long stand-off near the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction in the Dokalam area, PTI reported.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship, which are characterised by deep understanding and mutual trust. The visit of His Majesty the King of Bhutan is in keeping with the long standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries," an external affairs ministry statement had said ahead of the visit. 

(With Agency inputs)

