Terror masterminds like Hafiz Saeed roam freely in Pakistan: Sushma Swaraj at UNGA

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday addressed the 73rd United Nations General Assembly. During her speech, she spoke in lengths of terrorism, climate change and reforms in the UN Security Council (UNSC) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Apart from regional and global challenges in terrorism, Swaraj came down heavily on Pakistan and talked about the neighbouring country-sponsored cross-border terrorism. The EAM had raised the issue during the meeting of Foreign Ministers of SAARC countries on the sidelines of UNGA also where she emphasised it as 'single largest threat to peace and stability' in the region.

Here are the top highlights from Sushma Swaraj's speech:

* UN is the biggest platform for all nations. But slowly, its significance, effect, dignity and use is being reduced. We should worry that we don't meet the same fate as League of Nations. Their descent was caused as they were not ready for reform. We shouldn't repeat that mistake: EAM

* Today I again appeal to you from this platform that after reaching a consensus on the definition of terrorism, we pass CCIT (Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism) as soon as possible: Swaraj

* Who can be a greater transgressor of human rights than a terrorist? Those who take innocent human lives in pursuit of war by other means are defenders of inhuman behaviour, not of human rights. Pakistan glorifies killers; it refuses to see the blood of innocents: EAM

* Last year, Pakistan's representative, using right to reply, displayed some photographs as 'proof' of 'human rights violations' by India. Photographs turned out to be from another country. Similar false accusations have become part of its standard rhetoric: Swaraj

* Swaraj reacts on the meeting between her and the Pakistan foreign minister on the sidelines of UNGA called off by India.

#WATCH: EAM Sushma Swaraj in her address at #UNGA reacts on meeting between her and Pakistan foreign minister on the sidelines of UNGA called off by India pic.twitter.com/lobY7BKLWj — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018

* 9/11 ka mastermind to maara gaya, kintu 26/11 ka mastermind Hafiz Saeed aaj bhi khula ghum raha hai. Ralliyan karta hai, chunav ladwata hai, sareaam Bharat ko dhamkiya deta hai (Even though the mastermind behind the 9/11 attack was neutralised, the mastermind of 26/11 Hafiz Saeed is still roaming around freely. He contests elections, addresses rallies and threatens India publicly): Sushma Swaraj

#WATCH: EAM Sushma Swaraj says at #UNGA, "9/11 ka mastermind to maara gaya, kintu 26/11 ka mastermind Hafiz Saeed aaj bhi khula ghum raha hai. Ralliyan karta hai, chunav ladwata hai, sareaam Bharat ko dhamkiya deta hai" pic.twitter.com/wkn5OOColn — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018

* World's biggest healthcare scheme, 'Ayushman Bharat' has been launched in India by PM Modi on Sept 23. Under this scheme, 50 crore people will be given Rs. 5 lakhs per year for medical treatment: EAM

* Our neighbouring nation is not only skilled in spreading terrorism but have also gained expertise in refusing their deeds. The biggest example of this is that Osama Bin Laden was found in Pakistan: Swaraj

#WATCH: EAM Sushma Swaraj says at #UNGA, "our neighbouring nation is not only skilled in spreading terrorism, but have also gained expertise in refusing their deeds. The biggest example of this is that Osama Bin Laden was found in Pakistan" pic.twitter.com/l7BlXZH1ms — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018

* I can assure you that India will never let you fail. The pace at which PM Modi has started work to fulfill the goals set for 2030 reflects that we will achieve the goals before time. We are very well equipped to achieve the goals: EAM

* Indonesia has been affected by earthquake and tsunami. I, on behalf of India, express my condolence towards the government and people of Indonesia for the disaster. To face this calamity, I assure Indonesia of full support from India: Sushma Swaraj

* 9/11 incident in New York and 26/11 incident in Mumbai ruined the expectations of peace. India has been a victim of this and the challenge of terrorism in India is coming from none other than our neighbouring nation: EAM

* The developed countries who developed themselves by destroying nature shouldn't back out from their responsibilities now. Bigger nations will have to help smaller nations: Swaraj

* Climate change and terrorism are one of the biggest challenges the world is facing today. The biggest victims of climate change are developing and underdeveloped states, those who don't have the capability to defend themselves: EAM

* World's biggest financial inclusion scheme 'Jan Dhan Yojana' has been started in India. Under this scheme, bank accounts of 32,61,00,000 people have been opened. These people hadn't even seen the doors of banks: Swaraj

* Sushma Swaraj begins addressing the 73rd UN General Assembly. She highlights key schemes undertaken during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

A victim of terror attacks, India has been pushing for Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) for global cooperation in combating the menace. CCIT will provide a legal framework to prevent global funding and safe heavens to the terror groups. India had proposed CCIT in 1996 and it is, however, still under discussion.

Swaraj touched upon the issue of much-needed reforms in the United Nations Security Council. India has been making strong diplomatic efforts for the expansion of the UN body to allow more members in Permanent and Non-Permanent category.

The union minister also touched upon SDG and the recent Indian flagship initiatives to achieve these targets. India reiterated its obligation on climate change and its commitment to address this.

(With inputs from ANI)