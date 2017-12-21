Sushma Swaraj shares handwritten notes of Geeta, makes fresh appeal to help find her parents

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday appealed all to help Indian national Geeta by recognising the dialect of a letter written by her in Devanagari script.

She took to Twitter and said, "Geeta was rescued from Pakistan. She cannot speak or hear. We have obtained some pages from Pakistan written by her in a local dialect and in Devanagari script."

Swaraj followed it with another tweet with a link to the said letter and said, "Please see these pages and tell us the area where this dialect is spoken and what do these pages convey. This will help us locate her home and unite her with her family."

Swaraj also made a fresh appeal to help find her parents.

My earnest appeal :

The notes contain Geeta's writings in Devanagari script, used for writing Hindi among other languages and in Roman script.

One of the pages shared by Swaraj contains Geeta's message in Hindi, written in Roman script, "A Bhagwan mujhe mare man, bap ke paas bhej. Me bohat roti hun. Or Mujhe mare ma, baap boht yaad arha hain. Mai un se bohot pyar karta hu."

It roughly translates to "Dear God, please send me to my parents. I cry a lot thinking about them. I love them a lot."

Geeta was brought to India in 2015 from Pakistan, where she remained stranded for more than a decade.

In Pakistan, she stayed with the Karachi-based Edhi Foundation. Since her return home, she is being taken care of by an institution for hearing and speech impaired people in Indore.

Geeta was reportedly about eight when she was found alone on the Samjhauta Express by the Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore railway station.

Her story came to light after the release of Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' in which the hero unites a mute Pakistani girl with her mother in the neighbouring country.

Earlier, in October 2017, Swaraj had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for helping Geeta unite with her parents.

