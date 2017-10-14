Sushma Swaraj slams Rahul Gandhi for 'women in shorts' dig at RSS, calls it unbecoming of politicians

Ahemdabad: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday slammed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his controversial statement where he accused the BJP and RSS of discriminating against women and asked if anyone had ever seen women at 'shakha' wearing shorts.

During an interaction with women and girl students at a “Women Townhall” in Ahmedabad, Swaraj said it's not dignified for any politician to make such statements.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "He is the Congress vice president and most probably will be appointed the party president. Had Rahul Gandhi asked why women are not allowed to wear shorts in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), I would have definitely responded. But given the improper and indecent language he used, I do not think this question deserves an answer.”

Attacking the Sangh parivar over the issue of women empowerment, Gandhi, while addressing a gathering of students in Vadodara in Gujarat on October 10, had alleged that the RSS discriminates against women.

"How many women are there in the RSS?... Have you ever seen any woman in 'shakhas' wearing shorts? I have never seen," the Congress leader had said in a sarcastic tone.

Ever since Rahul made the remarks, several BJP and RSS leaders have hit out at him.

The RSS hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that he had not seen any woman attending Sangh 'shakhas' in "shorts" and said those scripting speeches for the Congress vice president have no understanding of the Sangh.

The RSS said Gandhi's remark was like looking for women in a men's hockey team.

The remark drew condemnation from Union Minister Smriti Irani terming them as "indecent".