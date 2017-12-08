Sushma Swaraj speaks to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday confirmed that Pakistan has conveyed to India that it will give visas to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav, currently on death row, to meet him at a prison in Islamabad on December 25.

Swaraj said that she has informed his mother about the development.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "Government of Pakistan has conveyed that they will give visa to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav."

"I have spoken to Mrs. Avantika Jadhav mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav and informed her about this."

Stating that earlier Pakistan had agreed to give visa only to Jadhav`s wife, she said that India had asked Pakistan to give visa to the mother as well while voicing concern about their safety and security in Pakistan.

"Earlier Pakistan had agreed to give visa only to the wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav. On this we asked Pakistan to give visa to the mother as well. We also raised concern about their safety and security in Pakistan," she tweeted.

"We had also asked that a diplomatic officer of Indian High Commission should accompany them while they are in Pakistan. Pakistan has agreed to facilitate the visit of mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav and assured us of their safety, security and freedom of movement in Pakistan," Sushma Swaraj said in another tweet.

Jadhav, 47, was given death sentence by a Pakistani Army court in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.