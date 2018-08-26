हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raksha Bandhan

Sushma Swaraj ties Rakhi to VP Venkaiah Naidu on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country on Sunday with great fervour.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday tied Rakhi to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Several children too tied Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on this occasion.

President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi and other senior ministers, earlier in the day, wished the nation on Raksha Bandhan. Wishing everyone on the festival, VP Naidu said that on this happy occasion, people should rededicate themselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also tweeted a letter by a Class 3rd student who had wished the soldiers on the occasion. 

Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country on Sunday with great fervour. Rakhi is not just a thread to be tied on the wrist of the brother but a feeling of togetherness, good health and love for each other.

