Sushma Swaraj to address UN General Assembly shortly, likely to counter Pakistan over terrorism

New Delhi: A day after India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and termed it 'terroristan', External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is all set to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in a short while from now.

Swaraj, who is representing India at the international body, is expected to take on Pakistan over terrorism and Kashmir issue.

Earlier also, the External Affairs Minister had condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations while addressing a meeting of foreign ministers of the grouping on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism," Swaraj had said.

At a ministerial-level meeting of BRICS on September 21, the External Affairs Minister had said that the five-member BRICS, should work to end terrorism's "support systems in South Asia," making a pointed reference to Beijing's ally, Islamabad.

Sushma Swaraj on Friday also raised the issue of terrorism and H-1B with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as the two leaders met for the first time in a bilateral setting.

Swaraj and Tillerson, who met on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session, also discussed strengthening of the US-India political and economic partnership.

"The Secretary thanked the Minister for India's contributions to stability and development in Afghanistan and the region," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said after the meeting.

"They discussed further strengthening the US-India political and economic partnership," she said.

Swaraj also strongly raised with Tillerson the issue of H1-B visa, the most sought after by Indian IT professionals.

During her week-long stay, Swaraj led a high-powered Indian delegation and hold about 20 bilateral and trilateral meetings with leaders attending the session.

(With inputs from agencies)