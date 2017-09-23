Sushma Swaraj to address UN General Assembly shortly, terrorism, climate change on agenda

New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is all set to address the United Nations General Assembly shortly and the union minister to expected to raise issues like the global fight against terrorism, climate change, and the Security Council's reform.

Swaraj would be addressing the UN General Assembly for the second consecutive time and is expected to deliver her speech in Hindi like last year.

Swaraj, who arrived New York last Sunday, spent a major part of her day on Friday giving final touches to her speech, in which if there is any indication, based on her remarks at other multilateral forums and bilateral meetings, among other things is expected to include fight against terrorism, reform of the UNSC, climate change and an emerging India's role and responsibilities in the 21st century.

On Friday, Swaraj had only one bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during which she raised the issue of terrorism and H-1B.

They also discussed strengthening of the US-India political and economic partnership.

In all, the External Affairs Minister had as many as 27 bilateral meetings with her foreign counterparts.

Swaraj attended 12 multilaterals and two trilateral meetings.

Indian officials remained tight-lipped on the content of Swaraj's speech. However, her speech is expected to be reflective of the mood of a new India.