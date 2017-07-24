close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sushma Swaraj to meet Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-Jaafari today

 Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-Jaafari arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning for a five-day visit to India. Dr. Ibrahim will meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan to hold discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relations between both the countries, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will be accompanied by a senior-level official delegation.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 06:48
Sushma Swaraj to meet Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-Jaafari today
Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-Jaafari will meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today

New Delhi: Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-Jaafari arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning for a five-day visit to India. Dr. Ibrahim will meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan to hold discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relations between both the countries, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will be accompanied by a senior-level official delegation.

He's also scheduled to meet Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in the afternoon. Later in the day, he's expected to meet Vice President Hamid Ansari at 6, Maulana Azad Road.

On the second day of his visit, the Iraqi Foreign Minister will attend a programme in the National Capital and on Wednesday he will fly to Mumbai to attend a programme.

On the fourth day of his visit, Dr Ibrahim will come back here to be a part of another programme and on Friday July 28, he will emplane to Iraq at around 4 a.m. 

"India and Iraq have historically enjoyed close and friendly political, economic and cultural ties. Our robust bilateral trade amounted to nearly US$ 13 billion in 2016-17. Iraq contributes significantly to India`s energy security and is the second-largest supplier of crude oil to us (over 37 MMT during 2016-17). Thousands of Indians visit Iraq annually for pilgrimage to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. K. Singh had visited Iraq this year to coordinate and facilitate the return of the Indians stuck in Iraq.

Earlier in August 2016, Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar visited Iraq.Bilateral trade till August 2016 between India and Iraq was of USD 5077 Mn of which India`s Exports accounted for USD 425 Mn and Imports for 4652 Mn.Indian exports to Iraq consist of cereals, iron and steel, meat and meat products, pharmaceutical products, agro chemicals, cosmetics, rubber manufactured products, paints, gems and jewellery, ceramics, manufactures of metals, machine tools, electrical machinery and instruments, transport equipment, electronic goods, handicrafts, sugar, tea, garments.

TAGS

Ibrahim al-JaafariIraq foreign ministerIndia visitSushma Swaraj

From Zee News

Popularity tumbles for French President Emmanuel Macron: Poll
World

Popularity tumbles for French President Emmanuel Macron: Po...

Bonhomie marks farewell function for President Pranab Mukherjee
India

Bonhomie marks farewell function for President Pranab Mukhe...

WorldAsia

Jordanian killed, Israeli wounded at Amman embassy 'in...

US senators predict veto-proof support for Russia sanctions
AmericasWorld

US senators predict veto-proof support for Russia sanctions

World

William, Harry regret last rushed phone call with Diana

Real estate sector&#039;s credibility at stake, govt will be forced to take harsh decisions: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh

Real estate sector's credibility at stake, govt will b...

World

Eight found dead in Texas truck in suspected human traffick...

India witnessed third highest terror attacks in 2016: Report
India

India witnessed third highest terror attacks in 2016: Repor...

Rajasthan

31 held as syndicate that stole oil worth crores from Cairn...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Presidential poll reveals how infighting and bruised egos weakened the grand alliance

The Doklam Deadlock: India and China need to defuse crisis immediately

The Whimper of the Dragon: New Delhi's response has rattled Beijing into 1962 hysteria

A soldier’s perennial dilemma over the use of lethal force

SP MP Naresh Agrawal made hurtful comments, media just did its job