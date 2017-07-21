Sushma Swaraj tweets picture of Pakistani infant who underwent heart surgery in Noida hospital

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday tweeted the picture of a four-month-old Pakistani baby boy who got a fresh lease of life after undergoing heart surgery at a private hospital in Noida recently.

“Rohaan - Keep smiling,” wrote Swaraj and posted the amazing picture of the Pakistani infant.

Rohaan's parents were unable to get an Indian medical visa for their child's treatment due to the strained bilateral relationship between the two countries. However, Swaraj's efforts made the infant's surgery in India possible.

The father of the boy has expressed his gratitude towards Swaraj for providing all help to procure the medical visa for treatment in India and urged her to further open doors for medical visas of other Pakistanis.

The infant was brought to India on July 12 and was operated on July 14.

Doctors performed an arterial switch with VSD closure method on him which lasted for around five hours.

Rohaan was shifted to the ICU and was kept on a ventilator. To take him off the ventilator, another procedure was done after which he was put on a high calorie and high protein diet.

He has recovered well and is now fit to go back to his country.

"Doctors at Jaypee Hospital have given us new hope to live. After Rohaan was diagnosed with the disease, we got very troubled. Unfortunately, we do not have such high-level speciality hospitals in Pakistan and thus we had to come to India for Rohaan's treatment.”

"Special heartfelt thanks to Sushma Swaraj because of whom we could procure a visa for our child's successful treatment," Rohaan's father Kanwal Sadiq said.

