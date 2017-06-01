close
Sushma Swaraj's noble gesture leads Pakistani father to say 'Jai Hind'

The Pakistani man thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her intervention into the matter.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 16:59
Sushma Swaraj&#039;s noble gesture leads Pakistani father to say &#039;Jai Hind&#039;

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known for reaching out to people in distress via microblogging website Twitter.

On Wednesday, she assured a Pakistani man of a medical visa so that his two-and-a-half-month-old infant, who is suffering from a heart disease, can be brought to India for treatment.

Swaraj's assurance came after the child's father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter.

Overwhelmed by the support he received from the minister, Ken Sid, an engineer from Lahore, hailed India through his tweets. Ken said 'Jai Hind' to express his gratitude.

“Maam i cant express my feeling. i am so thankful to you for what you have done for me and my son. I really appreciate govt of india.jay hind,” Ken tweeted.

On May 24, Ken took to Twitter and posted a picture of his son Rohaan. “Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma'am Sushma??,” asked Ken.

"The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa," Sushma Swaraj responded.

The Pakistani man today added:

A man named Ravi Kumar had also written to Swaraj, saying that the infant needed immediate treatment and had sought her intervention in the matter. 

Sushma SwarajPakistanIndiaHeart diseaseTwitterKen SidLahore

