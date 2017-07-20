Sushma Swaraj's strong stance on India-China stand-off: We're equipped to defend ourself

New Delhi: Taking a strong stance on the current India-China standoff, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that India is well-equipped to defend itself. Further stating that all countries agree with India's position on the border standoff with China at Dokalam in Bhutan, she said, "The moment we came to know about CPEC's (China Pakistan Economic Corridor's) involvement in OBOR (One Belt, One Road), we objected."

The Indian government has been trying to resolve the border tension through diplomatic channels. China, on the other hand, threatened with "serious consequences" if India does not pull back its soldiers.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Parliament Session, Swaraj said that India is ready to discuss the issue once army on both sides are back to their original position. "If China unilaterally changes status-quo of tri-junction point between China-India & Bhutan then it poses a challenge to our security."

"It is wrong to say India can't defend itself," said the minister.

When asked which countries are a part of OBOR, she responded that Bangladesh, Mynmar are Sri Lanka involved in the project.

Beijing alleges that Indian troops tried to stop the OBOR belt construction at Sikkim border, which is on the Donglang plateau, which they say is a Chinese territory. Bhutan, on the other hand, claims that area - refers to as Dokalam - is its own land.

India has supported Bhutan's claim. Building that road will give Beijing easy access to the 'Chicken's Neck' - a narrow land linking India to the seven North-Eastern states, India claims, which could pose serious security threats.