Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj's visit to Syria deferred due to prevailing tension

Swaraj was scheduled to visit Syria and Lebanon on a three-day visit from September 11.

Sushma Swaraj&#039;s visit to Syria deferred due to prevailing tension

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj's scheduled visit to war-torn Syria next week has been deferred due to the tensions prevailing in the country. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said fresh dates for her visit will be decided in consultation with the Syrian government.

"The external affairs minister's visit to Syria has been deferred due to the prevailing situation in that country. Fresh dates will be decided in mutual consultation with the Syrian side," he said.

Swaraj was scheduled to visit Syria and Lebanon on a three-day visit from September 11.

It would have been the first visit by an Indian external affairs minister to Syria after the civil war-like situation broke out in that country.

According to reports, Russian fighter planes have mounted fresh strikes on the Syrian province of Idlib, amid a meeting in Tehran among leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey to chalk out a common strategy to deal with the volatile situation in Southern Syria.

The Russian military has warned its US counterparts not to get involved in any military operation in southern Syria. India has been maintaining that all parties should exercise restraint and avoid any steps that may further escalate the situation in the country.

