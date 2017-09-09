close
Sushmita Dev new Mahila Congress chief

Sushmita Dev, daughter of former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, is MP from Assam`s Silchar. She has earlier been a member of the Assam assembly.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 17:31

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday appointed party MP Sushmita Dev the chief of Mahila Congress.

She replaces Shobha Oza, who has been in the post since August 2013.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the name of Sushmita Dev as president of All India Mahila Congress with immediate effect in place of Shobha Oza," a party release said, adding the party "appreciates the work and contribution of the outgoing president".

Sushmita Dev, daughter of former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, is MP from Assam`s Silchar. She has earlier been a member of the Assam assembly.  

