Suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist, arrested ahead of I-Day, sent to 14-day police custody

New Delhi: Suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist Zeeshan Ali, who was deported to India from Saudi Arabia, was on Thursday sent to 14-day police custody by a Delhi court.

Zeeshan was arrested from Saudi Arabia and was deported to India yesterday.

As per a report, he was planning to flee to Nepal.

"Zeeshan Ali was part of a terror network and was planning to create a terror base in India. We are questioning (him). We know that he was trying to assemble young boys," DCP Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said on the arrest of the suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist.

Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali, a suspected Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) fugitive, based out of Saudi Arabia, has been on the Delhi police special cell's Wanted List since June 2016.

Zishan's name was also mentioned in a chargesheet filed against the alleged AQIS accused persons.

Zishan, orginally from Jamshedpur, mainly operated from Saudi Arabia. According to the Hindu, he reportedly married to sister of Sabeel Ahmed – a cousin of Kafeel Ahmed, the 2007 Glasgow international airport attack mastermind.

Zishan’s brother Syed Mohammed Arshiyan also allegedly has links with global terror outfits.