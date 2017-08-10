Suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist sent to 14-day police custody

New Delhi: Suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist Zeeshan Ali, deported to India from Saudi Arabia last evening, was on Thursday sent to police custody for two weeks in a case of alleged conspiracy, making provocative speeches to recruit Indian youths and establishing a base for the terror outfit.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Singh remanded the accused in custody for a fortnight after the special cell of Delhi police said he was required for interrogation.

Ali's name, along with that of 11 others, was disclosed by Syed Anzar Shah and four others -- Mohd Asif, Zafar Masood, Mohd Abdul Rehman and Abdul Sami -- arrested in the case earlier.

The probe agency sought his 20-day custody saying he was required to be taken to various places as part of the probe.

The plea was, however, opposed by advocate M S Khan, appearing for the accused.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had yesterday arrested Ali whom they were searching for over a year, ever since three alleged AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) operatives were arrested in 2015.