Suspected Islamic State terrorist Abu Zaid arrested in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Suspected Islamic State terrorist Abu Zaid was apprehended from Mumbai airport by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad.

"Abu Zaid, suspected ISIS terrorist was arrested by the ATS team from Mumbai Airport yesterday after he came from Saudi Arabia," ADG (Law and order) Anand Kumar told reporters here.

"He will be brought to Lucknow on a transit remand and will be produced in the court. We will take him in police custody for interrogating him," the ADG said.

Zaid, based out of Riyadh, had formed a social media group to allegedly radicalise youths and lure them to ISIS. He was found to be in touch with terror suspects who earlier arrested by police in Bijnore and western UP as well.

In April, the ATS had arrested four suspected ISIS terrorist Umar alias Nazim, Ghazi Baba alias Muzammil, Mufti alias Faizan and Jakawan alias Eihtesham. Zaid's name had cropped up during interrogation.

"They used to talk via an application on the Internet and Zaid was their ideologue," the ADG said.

On Thursday, Kerala Police confirmed that six youth from Kannur have joined the Islamic State in Syria. The police claimed that these youngsters were active workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala.

Earlier on October 25, three men - Mithilaj, Abdul Razzak and Rashid - with suspected links to the IS were arrested by the Valapattinam police.

Reports suggest that nearly 100 Indians are fighting for Islamic State mainly in Syria and Iraq.

