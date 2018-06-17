हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Suspected Naga insurgent group NSCN(K) ambush, kill 2 Assam Rifles jawans, injure 4

Since 1980s, NSCN(K) has engaged in subversive activities, including attacks on security forces, extortion and looting.

Suspected Naga insurgent group NSCN(K) ambush, kill 2 Assam Rifles jawans, injure 4
Pic courtesy: ANI

Kohima: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by suspected Naga insurgents in Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday. The incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed cadres ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, PRO to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles said.

Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot while four others suffered critical bullet injuries, he said, adding that the injured were hospitalised, PTI reported. The security men retaliated the attack, but casualty on the other side is yet to be ascertained.

As per ANI, the gunfight took place between Assam Rifles personnel and suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) terrorists after they were ambushed when they were on their way to collect water from a river between Aboi and Mohung.

Since 1980s, the outfit has engaged in subversive activities, including attacks on security forces, extortion and looting. The NSCN(K) was involved in the killing of 18 Army soldiers in an ambush in Manipur on June 4, 2015.

Following the Manipur ambush in 2015, the Indian Army had carried out cross-border raids on NSCN(K) camps located inside Myanmar killing several militants.

The ambush on the Army convoy was carried out by the group despite it being involved in peace negotiations with an interlocutor of the central government.

Subsequently, the government has snapped the dialogue and in September 2015, the NSCN(K) was declared as an unlawful organisation for five years.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Naga insurgent groupNSCN(K)National Socialist Council of Nagaland-KhaplangAssam Rifles jawansAssam Rifles

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close