close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Suu Kyi breaks silence on Rohingya Muslims, says Myanmar ready to verify refugee status

Condemning all human rights violations, Suu Kyi said Myanmar will like to find out “why this exodus is happening”

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 10:39
Suu Kyi breaks silence on Rohingya Muslims, says Myanmar ready to verify refugee status
Reuters photo

NAYPYITAW: Breaking her silence on the issue of Rohingya Muslims, the country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on Tuesday agreed to verify the status of over 4,00,000 members of Myanmar's ethnic minority Muslim community who have fled the country in the recent weeks. 

“Myanmar prepared to start a refugee verification process for those who wish to return,” said the country`s de facto leader.

Condemning all human rights violations, Suu Kyi said Myanmar will like to find out “why this exodus is happening” by talking to the people who have fled.

“We are deeply concerned to hear the number of Muslims fleeing areas to Bangladesh," she said during a live televised event. "It is not the intention of the Myanmar government to apportion blame or to abdicate responsibility. We condemn all human rights violation and unlawful violence."

“Myanmar is a complex nation. People expect us to overcome all the challenges in shortest time possible,”  said the septuagenarian, further adding, “Myanmar does not fear international scrutiny,committed to sustainable solution in Rakhine state.”

“We don't want Myanmar to be a nation divided by religious beliefs or ethnicities. Hate and fear are main scourges,” said Suu Kyi.

Addressing the international community, the Nobel laureate said, “We would like you(world) to think of our country as a whole, not just as little afflicted areas.”

“Many Muslim villagers have remained, not all have fled. Invite members of the international community to visit,” she said.

Dr Kofi Annan, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, has been asked to lead a commission that would help Myanmar resolve long standing problems in Rakhine, informed Suu Kyi.

“We had made a central committee for implementing rule of law & development in Rakhine. There have been allegations and counter allegations,will listen to all, culprits will be punished irrespective of race or religion,” she added.

Nearly 40,000 Rohingyas have taken refuge in India. The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the ''Rohingyas are a serious security threat'' and are ''staying in India illegally''. 

On August 25, fighting erupted in Myanmar's Rakhine state with the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) killed 12 security officers in coordinated attacks on border posts, according to Myanmar's state media.

Myanmar considers the Rohingyas illegal immigrants from neighbour nation Bangladesh, despite the fact that many Rohingya families have lived in Rakhine for years.

Bangladesh considers them Myanmar citizens.

The Myanmar government does not use the term "Rohingya" and does not recognise the people as an official ethnicity, which means the Rohingya are denied citizenship and effectively rendered stateless.

With Agency inputs

TAGS

Rohingya MuslimsIndiaMyanmarBangladeshAung San Suu Kyiethnic cleansing

From Zee News

Landslides shut national highway in J&amp;K
J&K

Landslides shut national highway in J&K

Size matters? Biggest and smallest animal species at greater risk of extinction, says study
Environment

Size matters? Biggest and smallest animal species at greate...

Will ally with Congress, Left to defeat BJP in Gujarat: JD(U)&#039;s Sharad faction
India

Will ally with Congress, Left to defeat BJP in Gujarat: JD(...

Suspected ISI agent arrested for threatening woman colonel
India

Suspected ISI agent arrested for threatening woman colonel

Madras HC to hear plea of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs tomorrow
Tamil NaduChennai

Madras HC to hear plea of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs tomor...

Flipkart &#039;Big Billion Days&#039; sale starts tomorrow: Sneak peek at top smartphone offers
Mobiles

Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' sale starts tomorrow:...

UN reforms should include expansion of permanent or non-permanent members: India
World

UN reforms should include expansion of permanent or non-per...

China says North Korea nuclear issue must be resolved peacefully
World

China says North Korea nuclear issue must be resolved peace...

iPhone X to cannibalise iPhone 8 orders
Mobiles

iPhone X to cannibalise iPhone 8 orders

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

What Doklam stand-off has taught us

Year after Uri attack: Real culprits at large, but Pakistan feels the heat

DNA Edit | Breaking the bank: Rising wilful defaults in PSBs hurt investor confidence

Can Indian refiners outlive the electric car revolution?

Appeal for help: I’m Struggling To Save My 45-Day-Old Baby Girl