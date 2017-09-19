Suu Kyi breaks silence on Rohingya Muslims, says Myanmar ready to verify refugee status

NAYPYITAW: Breaking her silence on the issue of Rohingya Muslims, the country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on Tuesday agreed to verify the status of over 4,00,000 members of Myanmar's ethnic minority Muslim community who have fled the country in the recent weeks.

“Myanmar prepared to start a refugee verification process for those who wish to return,” said the country`s de facto leader.

Condemning all human rights violations, Suu Kyi said Myanmar will like to find out “why this exodus is happening” by talking to the people who have fled.

“We are deeply concerned to hear the number of Muslims fleeing areas to Bangladesh," she said during a live televised event. "It is not the intention of the Myanmar government to apportion blame or to abdicate responsibility. We condemn all human rights violation and unlawful violence."

“Myanmar is a complex nation. People expect us to overcome all the challenges in shortest time possible,” said the septuagenarian, further adding, “Myanmar does not fear international scrutiny,committed to sustainable solution in Rakhine state.”

“We don't want Myanmar to be a nation divided by religious beliefs or ethnicities. Hate and fear are main scourges,” said Suu Kyi.

Addressing the international community, the Nobel laureate said, “We would like you(world) to think of our country as a whole, not just as little afflicted areas.”

“Many Muslim villagers have remained, not all have fled. Invite members of the international community to visit,” she said.

Dr Kofi Annan, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, has been asked to lead a commission that would help Myanmar resolve long standing problems in Rakhine, informed Suu Kyi.

“We had made a central committee for implementing rule of law & development in Rakhine. There have been allegations and counter allegations,will listen to all, culprits will be punished irrespective of race or religion,” she added.

Nearly 40,000 Rohingyas have taken refuge in India. The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the ''Rohingyas are a serious security threat'' and are ''staying in India illegally''.

On August 25, fighting erupted in Myanmar's Rakhine state with the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) killed 12 security officers in coordinated attacks on border posts, according to Myanmar's state media.

Myanmar considers the Rohingyas illegal immigrants from neighbour nation Bangladesh, despite the fact that many Rohingya families have lived in Rakhine for years.

Bangladesh considers them Myanmar citizens.

The Myanmar government does not use the term "Rohingya" and does not recognise the people as an official ethnicity, which means the Rohingya are denied citizenship and effectively rendered stateless.

With Agency inputs