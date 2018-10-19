हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Swami Paripoornananda joins BJP ahead of Telangana assembly elections

Founder of Hindu Vahini, Swami Paripoornananda on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

NEW DELHI: Founder of Hindu Vahini, Swami Paripoornananda on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The news of Paripoornananda joining the BJP comes after earlier in September, he had said that he would possibly join the party if their ideologies match. 

BJP president Amit Shah expressed confidence after Paripoornananda got on board and said that the latter will boost the party's prospects in the Telangana assembly election.

"His joining the BJP will infuse new energy into the party and boost its election prospects in Telangana," Shah said.

Paripoornananda said he would work as a 'sevak' of the BJP with zero expectation and spread its message to southern parts of the country.

A Hindutva leader and strong votary of building Ram temple in Ayodhya, he may be fielded by the BJP in election, party sources said. Paripoornananda is also dubbed as "Yogi Adityanath of the South." 

Telangana will go for assembly elections on December 7. 

(With Agency Inputs)

