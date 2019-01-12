हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2019: Inspirational quotes by the revered spiritual leader

Swami Vivekananda took formal vows of sannyasa in 1887 and decided to renounce the worldly pleasures forever.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2019: Inspirational quotes by the revered spiritual leader

Today is the 156th birth anniversary of one of India’s most revered spiritual leaders, Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863 in Kolkata, as Narendra Nath Datta. He took formal vows of sannyasa in 1887 and decided to renounce the worldly pleasures forever.

Vivekananda used the principles of Vedanta to awaken the religious consciousness among people and help the poors. Let’s take a look at some of his inspirational and famous quotes:

# You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

# Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin, to say that you are weak, or others are weak.

# The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire.

# Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you, but do not think of that now.

# Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.

# All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything.

# Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being.

# Do one thing at a Time, and while doing it put your whole Soul into it to the exclusion of all else.

# The moment I have realised God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him – that moment I am free from bondage, everything that binds vanishes, and I am free.

# If faith in ourselves had been more extensively taught and practiced, I am sure a very large portion of the evils and miseries that we have would have vanished.

Tags:
Swami VivekanandaSwami Vivekananda quotesswami vivekananda jayantiswami vivekananda jayanti 2019

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close