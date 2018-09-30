Sushma Swaraj's UN speech aimed at BJP voters, not to improve India's image: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday attacked the union minister claiming that her address at the international platform failed to construct a positive and constructive image of India in the world.

"We get the sense that everything is about the political environment in India and this was a speech aimed at BJP voters and sending a message to them particularly on the subject of Pakistan rather than constructing a positive image of India in the world," Tharoor said.

Addressing the General Debate of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, Swaraj listed the various development programmes undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, melding them with the United Nations sustainable development goals.

The EAM also came down heavily on Pakistan for glorifying terrorists and providing them with a safe haven. She said that the neighbouring country's commitment to terrorism as an instrument of official policy has not abated one bit.

Describing terrorism as an 'existential threat' to humanity, Swaraj said that even as the perpetrators of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York met their fate, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed still roams the streets of Pakistan with impunity.

Among others, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, reacted to Swaraj's UN speech. Taking to Twitter, earlier in the day, Jaitley tweeted, "EAM Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji in her @UN General Assembly address emphatically dislodged Pakistan’s hypocritical role in curbing terrorism in the region. Congratulations to her on very effectively showing Pakistan it’s double face on terrorism & dialogue, & emphasizing India’s stand."