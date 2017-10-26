Sweep party's mind, not Taj Mahal: Owaisi on Adityanath's cleanliness drive at Agra

NEW DELHI: As Yogi Adityanath swept the parking lot outside Taj Mahal on Thursday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi couldn't help but take a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

“Instead of sweeping at Taj Mahal, the Chief Minister must clean the mind of people in his party and cabinet,” said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief.

Days after BJP leaders made provocative statements against the 17th century monument, Adityanath donned a mask and wielded a broom to sweep the area near Western Gate of Taj Mahal.

Last week, BJP legislator Sangeet Som has claimed that the historic monument was built by traitors.

Responding to Som's comment, Owaisi said traitors built Red Fort too. “My question to the party is - Will Prime Minister Modi stop hoisting the flag after this statement," he asked.

On Tuesday, senior BJP MP Vinay Kaityar had claimed that the Mughal mausoleum was actually a Hindu temple called 'Tejo Mahal' and had a shivling.

“It was Tejo Mahal, Lord Shiva’s temple, where Shahjahan buried his wife and turned it into a mausoleum,” said Katiyar. He asked authorities to rename the iconic monument as Taj Mandir.