Syed Salahuddin and Masood Azhar masterminded Sunjwan Army camp attack: Reports

An Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu and Kashmir was attacked on Saturday by terrorists, believed to be associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). During the operation, the Indian Army gunned down three terrorists during the face-off that went on for several hours.

According to intelligence sources, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and JeM chief Masood Azhar are the mastermind of the attack on the Army camp.

Reports cited intercepts from Pakistan and said that a meeting between the chiefs of the terror groups was held recently in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The two groups also reportedly organised a terrorist camp in Muzaffarabad.

The terrorists who attacked the Army camp were reportedly trained at this training camp and then sent to the Indian side of the border.

The terrorists, however, were met with strong retaliation by the Indian forces, who gunned down at least three of them. Some AK-47 assault rifles and other weapons were also recovered from the terrorists neutralised by the security forces.

"Search of their belongings confirmed that the terrorists belonged to JeM. So far, one JCO and 1 NCO, both belonging to J&K, have been martyred and 9 others are injured. Two of them being critical," the Defence PRO had said.

Following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti chaired an emergency meeting with top state government officials, including J&K Police DGP SP Vaid. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri informed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that Subedar Madanlal Chowdhary and Subedar Mohammed Ashraf Mir were killed in the attack by a group of militants.

Army helicopters and drones have been pressed into service to ascertain the exact location of the terrorists. While there was no action around the main entrance and vehicles were moving along the Jammu-Lakhanpur bypass in front of the camp, Army personnel in bullet-proof vehicles were engaged in the operation to rescue people from the family quarters in the rear side of the base.

Contingents of para-military CRPF and police personnel were also posted outside the boundary wall and were keeping curious onlookers at bay to avoid civilian casualties. Generators and searchlights were brought to the camp, apparently for a night assault.