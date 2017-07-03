Syed Salahuddin, declared 'global terrorist' by US, admits to carrying out terror attacks in India

New Delhi: Days after he was declared a 'global terrorist' by the Donald Trump administration in the United States, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin has admitted to carrying out terror attacks in India.

Salahuddin made this admission while speaking to a Pakistani TV channel, ANI reported on Monday.

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin admits on a Pakistan TV channel to carrying out terror attacks in India (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YHLuX5WyBq — ANI (@ANI_news) July 3, 2017

Salahuddin reportedly said that his outfit has carried out terror attacks in India, while adding that US President Donald Trump's administration is "idiotic" for naming him a 'global terrorist'.

"We will not end this fight without liberating Kashmir from India," Syed Salahuddin said amid tight security at a news conference in Muzaffarabad, Nation reported.

Pakistan had last week called the US action "completely unjustified" because it involved an individual "supporting the Kashmiri right to self-determination".

Pakistan-based Salahuddin is the Hizbul chief and had last year threatened to turn the Kashmir Valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces".

The US State Department had on last Monday named Salahuddin, whose given name is Mohammad Yusuf Shah, a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist'.

The US announcement came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.

According to US legal provisions, individuals named 'global terrorists' are those "who have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States," according to a state department notification.

A day after Salahuddin was named 'global terrorist', Pakistan slammed the US.

"The designation of individuals supporting the Kashmiri right to self-determination as terrorists is completely unjustified," a Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement without naming Salahuddin.

The US state department's notification specifies that all Americans are now "generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin's property and interests in property subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked," the US state department said in its notification.