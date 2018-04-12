TA Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni attends DefExpo - See pics

CHENNAI: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an honorary Lieutenant Colonel, was seen at the ongoing 10th edition of Defence Expo which is being held in Chennai from 11 to 14 April 2018.

Dhoni was given the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army on November 1, 2011 after the Indian cricket team lifted the World Cup under his leadership. Kapil Dev, the captain of the first world cup winning team, was also accorded with the same honour.

Dhoni was seen in the Army uniform recently when he received the Padma Bhushan Award from President Ram Nath Kovind. When his name was announced during the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dhoni had marched past the dignitaries before receiving the honour from the President.

In the photos that are going viral from the Defence Expo, Dhoni can be seen near a military tank.

In the 10th edition of Defence Expo, India is projecting its Defence manufacturing capabilities to the world. With a tagline 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub', the DefExpo is aiming to help brand India as a defence exporter of defence systems and components. While showcasing strengths of India’s substantial public sector, it is also showing India’s growing private industry and spreading MSME base for components and sub-systems.

India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun MK-II and Arjun MK-I, Nirbhay Missile System are the star attractions at the Defence Research and Development Organisation's stall at the four-day DefExpo 2018 at Kancheepuram near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The other star attractions at the DRDO stall are Arjun Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicle (ARRV), T-72 Trawl, T-72 Bridge Layer Tank, Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhaP), Mobile Surveillance System and Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).